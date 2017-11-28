He is without a doubt, one of the hardest working men in show business.

Bruno Mars is coming to the masses live and direct with his first ever television special, “BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO,” debuting on CBS Wednesday Nov. 29th at 10 p.m. est.

The Grammy award winning vocal soul snatcher filmed the special at the Apollo Theater, a venue that upholds the aura of elite music icons such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown and Michael Jackson.

In the interest of regal status and potent history of the venue, Mars finds the Apollo to be a “magical place,” and found it to be the perfect spot to film his first tv special.

Over a phone interview with the Associated Press, the “That’s What I Like” singer tells the importance of being prepared for the performance. “You got to perform it a few times to get it in your bones, to get it right, to work out all the kinks…it’s never going to be right the first time to do it,” Mars explains. “By the time we got to film at the Apollo, we were already a well-oiled machine.”

Mars reveals “Showtime at the Apollo” was one of the first singing competition shows he watched growing up and was enlightened by the “it’s either you got it or you don’t” factor of the game. He views such tactic as being, “Entertainment 101.”

In the special, he performed his double platinum melody “24K Magic” on top of the signature Apollo marquee. The special will also show moments of Bruno surfing through Harlem eating at the dopest spots and mingling with the people of Harlem who embraced him with a, “Yo Bruno, welcome to Harlem.”

Last night, (Nov. 26th) Mars took home five Soul Train Awards which include Song of the Year “That’s What I Like,” Best Dance Performance “24K Magic,” Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year “24K Magic,” and Album of the Year for 24K Magic.