Finishing the year off strong, Dave East is putting a cap on 2017 and shaking it up giving fans exactly what they want with release after release of new content. During the past two weeks, Dave East has been hinting at the release of a new project taking to Instagram to post the cover art and the tracklist for what came to be his new mixtape Karma.

Released on Black Friday, Dave East collaborated with DJ Holiday for a 16 track tape featuring Chris Brown, Offset, Kap G, Money Bagg Yo, Lil Durk, D Jones, Don Q, and Piff Jones. In addition to grabbing some of the hottest artists in Hip Hop to date, Dave East added a slew of dope producers to the roster including Jo Jo Beats, Money Montage, Mally Raw, and 808 Mafia to name a few.

Although Karma was released on the same day as Fabolous & Jadakiss’ ‘Friday on Elm Street’ album, as well as Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s ‘No Pressure’ mixtape, Dave East has managed to secure a spot for himself in the rap industry that allows for him to compete with the best of them almost effortlessly.

DJ Holiday took to Twitter to share the love and the wealth

