NY crime rhyme vet David Styles, better known to the Hip Hop world as Styles P, turns a tenured 43 years young today.

The L.O.X.(Living Off Experience) co-founder along with Sheek Louch and Jadakiss began their careers with platinum honors, appearing on Puff’s No Way Out album and selling a million copies of their debut LP Money, Power and Respect. Styles has put out seven full length solo projects along with a host of mixtapes and callabos throughout his career, establishing himself as one of the top lyricists in the rap game. “The Ghost” has also made a proactive contribution in keping the hood healthy by opening three all natural juice bars in NYC.

From everyone here at TheSource.com, we send a “Super Gangster And A Gentleman” salute to Styles on his born day and we hope that he enjoys today and many more!