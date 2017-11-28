This year, Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, took the crown at this year’s Miss Universe pageant, and while the 22-year-old is being celebrated worldwide, one look at social media proves many believe Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett, should have won the title.

Women of color competing in pageants while rocking their natural hair—minus the perms, weaves and straight hair—is an empowering deviation from what we are use to seeing contestants choose to compete. Many critics believe Bennett, the second runner-up for Miss Universe, showed off her natural crown with grace and confidence and displayed such poise and intelligence many question if she was robbed from the title.

Beyoncé’s go-to hairstylist, Neal Farinah, even shared his disappointment in Bennett not taking the crown.“Such a shame @missuniverse Dark skin women will continue to work harder to prove themselves. Miss Jamaica, u are truly a miss universe.”

Check out the top 5 contestants below and let us know who you think should have won.