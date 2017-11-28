It’s third times a charm for this comedian.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will join actor James Franco and actress Saoirse Ronan as Saturday Night Live hosts in December. This will be Hart’s third appearance on SNL. The comedian will host SNL’s final episode of the year on December 16, with rock band Foo Fighters, as the musical guest.

In addition, R&B songstress SZA will make her first=ever SNL debut on December 9, and perform alongside host James Franco, who has already been on the show three other times. First-time host Saoirse Ronan will take the stage with the legendary U2, on December 2.

The trio are the follow-up celebrity hosts of this month’s hosts which include Girls Trip actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish, recording artist Chance the Rapper, and Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian and actor Larry David. Eminem was also among the performers in November to take the stage, where he performed a medley of hits including his newest single “Walk on Water” featuring Beyonce.