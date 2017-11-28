Currently on a 23-city tour Kodak Black is still not slowing down when it comes to releasing new music for his fans. In a week’s span, Kodak managed to release three new projects including his new album Project Baby Two: All Grown Up as a basic and deluxe version. Released on #KodakBlackFriday, Project Baby Two is 19-track album featuring Offset, XXXTentacion, Jack Boy, and John Wicks. The deluxe version then adds 8 more songs in which gifts fans with a feature from Lil Wayne on Codeine Dreamin’.

On Tuesday [November 21st], Kodak released new visuals for his new song titled ‘201519971800’ in which he remixed Beyonce & Drake’s ‘Can I’ slowing down the instrumental and using his own play own words revolving around the “Can I” phrase. ‘Can I‘ was not apart of the new Project Baby Two album but embodied the same vibes of love and heartbreak and the consequences and repercussions of being a product of the streets.

You can stream Project Baby Two: All Grown Up here. You can watch ‘Can I’ below.