LeBron James continues to make his home town of Akron, Ohio proud. The school board in James‘ hometown has approved the plan for a public school being created in partnership with the NBA star’s foundation.

The LeBron James Family Foundation says the “I Promise” School in Akron will be geared toward educating students who are at risk of falling behind. It will have longer days and begin classes in the summer — weeks before other district schools — to encourage information retention.

The idea is based on the foundation’s existing “I Promise” programs that encourage struggling students to stay in school. James says the creation of these public schools mean “everything” to him.

Being able to create this school to specifically meet the needs of these kids and their families means everything to me. There are so many kids and families struggling, and we want this school to be a safe, positive place that helps them stay on the right track to earning their educations.

New York-based production company Warrior Poets says it will soon begin filming a documentary series centered on the school in partnership with James’ production company SpringHill Entertainment.