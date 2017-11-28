Heralded as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige will be awarded the ‘Icon’ award at Billboard’s 2017 Women in Music awards.

Since her 1992 debut, What’s the 411?, Mary’s display of her hip-hop persona mixed with soul-bound expression situated the involvement of women in hip-hop to a new angle. She became the ultimate female vocal feature when it came to crafting a timeless hip-hop tune. Grand Puba’s “Check It Out,” Method Man’s “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By,” and Ghostface Killah’s “All That I Got Is You,” are classics that stamped Mary as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

Queen Mary’s owns one of the most successful R&B careers as she has gone on to win 9 Grammys and has sold over 50 million albums and 25 singles, worldwide. Billboard ranked her as the most successful female R&B/Hip-Hop artists over the past 25 years. The platform has also noted Blige’s 2006 classic, “Be Without You” as the most successful R&B/Hip-Hop song of all time.

Every year, Billboard honors key power players in the music industry in the likes of artists and executives at the Women in Music awards, which is also sanctioned in the platform’s Women in Music issue.

“The Billboard Women in Music event was created to spotlight female trailblazers in the music industry, “ Dana Miller of Billboard Media Group describes the event. “Whether entertaining sold-out crowds or signing the next big artist, the women we celebrate are powerful leaders and pioneers, creating inspirational legacies and opening doors.”

Selena Gomez will also be honored as Billboard’s Woman of the Year for 2017. Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, and Kehlani will also receive awards and serve as the event’s performers alongside Grace VanderWall who will be honored with the “Rising Star” award.

Billboard’s Women in Music awards show and red carpet pre-show will be streamed live on Twitter Nov. 30 from 9 pm to 12 midnight (Eastern time), 6 pm to 9 pm (Pacific time).