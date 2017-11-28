After a thorough evaluation, I decided a change in course was necessary to move forward and provide the team and organization its best chance at success this season and beyond, Memphis Grizzlies’ general manager, Chris Wallace said in a statement today [Monday, November 27th]. Coach Fizdale represented the Grizzlies and the City of Memphis proudly, and we wish him well as he continues his career, he added.

The news of the Memphis Grizzlies’ head coach, David Fizdale being fired shocked the masses — though it comes only a day after Fizdale’s already subdued relationship with all-star center Marc Gasol took a turn for the worst after he benched him during the fourth-quarter, which many argue ultimately resulted in the team’s loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers stars LeBron James and D’Wayne Wade took to Twitter demanding answers for the firing of the Grizzlies’ second-year head coach.

I need some answers. Feels like my man was a fall guy — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 27, 2017

Associate Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take over the role of Interim Head Coach of the Grizzlies, with the team currently at 7-12 after their loss in Brooklyn on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Fizdale is owed $3 million for the 2018-19 season on his contract, per league sources. Bickerstaff is scheduled to appear at a news conference on Tuesday [November 28th] at 10 am.