A video of migrants being sold in slave markets has sparked outrage.

A recent video reported exclusively by CNN shows migrants from West and East Africa being sold and auctioned off in Libya for $400 as farmworkers. Most of the migrants coming from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Eritrea, Gambia, Senegal, Sudan and Somalia are fleeing poverty, war, and unemployment from their home countries.

According to Aljeezera, Libya’s UN-backed government is investigating allegations that hundreds of African refugees and migrants passing through Libya to Europe are being bought and sold in modern-day slave markets. Libya is the growing hub for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe, but many face kidnappings and enslavement during their journey.

Watch the chilling video below.