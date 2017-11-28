Girls hold your breath! The R&B crooner is hitting the road to perform in a city near you in 2018.

Miguel has announced his U.S. tour titled ‘The War & Leisure Tour’, which will kickoff on February 22 in Portland, OR and wrap up on April 12 in Berkeley, CA. Special guests on the tour include TDE signee SiR and singer Nonchalant Savant. Tickets will officially go on sale on Monday, December 4.

Miguel has put out several singles like “Sky Walker” featuring Travis Scott, leading up to the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album War & Leisure, slated to drop on December 1. On Sunday, Miguel released his latest single “Come Through and Chill” which features J. Cole and is produced by Salaam Remi.