Can the TRUE hip-hop heads say holla?

It looks like 2018 will be beyond superb for powerplayer emcee, Rapsody.

The sagacious spitter has been nominated for two Grammy awards thanks to her groundbreaking album, Lalia’s Wisdom. The 9th Wonder produced album has been nominated for Best Rap Album, while one of the gem’s superior singles, “Sassy” catches a nod for Best Rap Song.

The heavily 9th Wonder produced Laila’s Wisdom is the North Carolina emcee’s second studio album and the gem is bombarded with an array of notable features such as Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar, BJ the Chicago Kid, Musiq Soulchild, and many more.

“Sassy” is produced by The Soul Council’s Eric G who crafts the song’s measure with an uptempo texture as Rapsody flexes into a smooth and militant mode that triggers her to quote the late great Maya Angelou, “Still I Rise,” asking “does my sassiness upset you?”

Rapsody who is currently signed to 9th Wonder’s Jamla Records and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, is the type of female emcee whose strikingly labyrinthine style demolishes gender specification when it comes to rap critique. She is not the ideal “female rapper” who is dependant on an unmasked chest and a rousing rear end to captivate her audience. The “You Should Know” rapper’s rhyme pattern embodies a baroque surface that precedes the styles of hip-hop legends in the likes of Jay-Z, Mos Def, MC Lyte, and Lauryn Hill-all of who she uplifts as influences.

Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes, who is featured on Rap’s “You Should Know” describes the Grammy nominated album as, “the best album I’ve heard not only from a female MC but in Hip hop period as well that I’ve personally had a chance to hear from top to bottom in it’s entirety that I’ve probably in the last 10yrs.”

The 2018 Grammys will air on CBS live on Sunday, Jan. 28th from Madison Square Garden in New York City.