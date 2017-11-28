Without any type of doubt, 2017 is the year SZA broke into prime time in the music world. The “Drew Barrymore” singer will make her debut on Saturday Night Live next month, Dec. 9th with actor James Franco serving as the comic-sketch show’s host for the night.

SZA shared the news on social media via Instagram with a screenshot of Saturday Night Live’s announcement which features a line up of sticky notes that detail the show’s guest appearances for the month of December which include, Saoirse Ronan & U2 (Dec. 2nd), and Kevin Hart & the Foo Fighters (Dec. 16th).

This month, SZA was awarded two Soul Train Awards for Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. The songbird’s single “The Weekend” went platinum earlier this month, and is her second single to do so. “Love Galore” hit platinum status back in September and her debut album, Ctrl went certified gold in October.

SZA is honestly, just getting started.