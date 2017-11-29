A$AP Ferg Teams Up with A$AP Rocky To Drop Official Video for “Mattress” [Video]

A$AP Ferg Teams Up with A$AP Rocky To Drop Official Video for “Mattress” [Video]

A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky have teamed up once again for a trippy new video for the bass-heavy rock infused single, “Mattress.”

The AWGE directed visual features the duo taking it back to the Harlem hood days by jumping on old mattresses like a trampoline, as Ferg spits his hook:

“Came a long way from the mattress/ oh I used to hump on the mattress/then I used to jump on the mattress”

The single which appears on Ferg’s Still Striving album as a remix with Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid and Famous Dex, is altered for the visual at this time but it still goes hard none the less.

In other A$AP Ferg news, as previously reported Ferg is returning to Australia and New Zealand for half a dozen shows across all major capital cities in the region, including four shows as a part of DJ Alison Wonderland’s warehouse party circuit. The Harlem emcee has had a busy year playing dozens of shows across American and Canada, including extensively touring with Future on his Nobody Safe Tour.

Earlier this month, Ferg also teamed up with DJ Premier for the debut Payday Records release “Our Streets.”

“It’s a dream to be able to work with the legendary DJ Premier on this record” stated Ferg. “Preemo has worked with all the NYC hip-hop icons and greats – Nas, Biggie, Guru, Hov, KRS-one, and The Lox. Just knowing I was working with him pushed me as an MC.”

Check out the new visual for “Mattress” below.