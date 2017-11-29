Former NBA guard Ben Gordon has been arrested for the second time in a week and third time in a little more than a month.

NBA's Ben Gordon Arrested Again, Felony Robbery https://t.co/Z57B7QE8nl — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 28, 2017

Gordon, 34, allegedly roughed up the man and left with thousands of dollars in cash, according to the report. The arrest comes a week after Gordon was charged for using a forged license plate in New York.

TMZ reports Gordon went to the apartment complex to try and retrieve a security deposit. The two men got into a dispute and Gordon allegedly put his hands on the man and threatened him.

Gordon was given a portion of the deposit and the man then called police. Gordon returned to retrieve the rest of the deposit, but police were there, arrested him and charged him with felony robbery, TMZ reports. Gordon was released on $50,000 bond.

Just last month Gordon was reportedly hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after a confrontation between he and a 31-year old woman, which lasted about two hours as police freed the woman who was trapped inside a locked building with him. Prior to that incident, Gordon was arrested back in June for pulling the fire alarm at his L.A. apartment complex.

Gordon is a former first round draft pick by the Chicago Bulls. He played in 11 NBA seasons, most recently with the Orlando Magic in 2015. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2005 as a Chicago rookie.

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun, who coached Gordon at Connecticut, said he spoke with Gordon about a week ago and with his mother Tuesday night.

He’s always been a great kid, but he’s going through a difficult time in his life. I know his mom and the rest of his family is supportive of him getting back in the direction we all know Ben Gordon can go.

Hopefully things can work out for Gordon and he can get his life after basketball, back on track.