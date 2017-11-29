As if the news of a live-action remake of The Lion King, scheduled for 2019 with none other than Beyonce taking on the voice of Nala, wasn’t enough.

There’s now talks of Queen Bey and Elton John linking up to re-vamp the classic’s soundtrack. According to the NY Daily News, John has agreed to re-work hits like “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Beyonce for the 2019 new-release of Disney’s classic.

The songs will be thread into the storyline. It is unthinkable when you have Beyoncé involved not to have her sing some of those iconic hits — and that means huge sales to a new generation. The deal is a huge one and will earn him millions at many stages. Obviously he will get a one off licensing deal followed by a cut in royalties from all aspects of the work.

This means major earnings for the British singer, as the NY Daily News also reports an estimated $13 million coming in with the inclusion of the film, a licensing deal (which is worth $4 million), new album sales, royalties, and even ticket sales from possible stage productions.

We can expect for this re-work, in its entirety, to be huge. This high-caliber, notable cast is its own indication, with Donald Glover as Simba, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and James Earl Jones as Mufasa, just to name a few. There’s still no confirmed casting for the roles of the three hyenas, but we’re hoping things play out in the Migos’ favor. Take a look at some of the other cast, below.