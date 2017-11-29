The iconic pregnancy announcement that came in the form of an Instagram post by Beyoncé is officially Instagram’s most ‘liked’ image of 2017, according to The Verge. The picture, posted in February, featured Queen Bey kneeling in a bed of flowers to announce to the world that she was expecting twins.

The photo was ‘liked’ 11.1m times, more than any other post on Instagram when the data was collected between January 1 and November 17 .

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

2017’s second most ‘liked’ picture came from Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating the birth of his twins. In third was a mother picture from Beyoncé, confirming that she had given birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter. Clearly, the shortcut to Instagram clout in 2017 is baby related.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez remains the most followed Instagram user with 130m subscribing to her feed. The fourth most ‘liked’ picture of the year was a photo of Selena Gomez and best friend Francia Raisa recovering in hospital from a kidney transplant. And in fifth place was another clip from Ronaldo holding his twins.

The key to Instagram success? Babies.