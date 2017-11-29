Although they’re both featured on the same track, fans aren’t convinced that there isn’t tension between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

There was speculation that the “Anaconda” rapper wasn’t aware that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was going to be featured on the track. However, Nicki cleared up those rumors in a series of tweets. In a nutshell, she said anything that she’s involved in gets her stamp of approval before it’s released to the world.

There were additional murmurs about the emcees taking shots at each other on their verses. Although this hasn’t been directly addressed, the Bronx spitter revealed some interesting information about the record in an interview with Capital Xtra.

Well, when I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. Or it’s not the verse that’s [on there] right now. And Quavo told me that to get on the song, and I just felt like it’s a perfect opportunity for me to be on a track that’s big like them. Cause those are two big people, and I just started in the game. And I just know if I get on this record, it’s gonna be crazy. Like, who doesn’t want it?

Cardi also said that she “spoke to [Nicki] before” in person, but didn’t detail how the conversation went or if it ended on a friendly note.