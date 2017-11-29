Veteran running back Darren McFadden has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, just two days after being released by the Dallas Cowboys.

McFadden released a statement today regarding his decision which reads, in part:

I just want to say that I make this decision not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage of life. I know that this is the right move for me.

McFadden was most well-known for his outstanding college career, but he quietly had a solid, lengthy pro career as well. He played only four total games in his final two seasons, but he amassed nearly 5,500 rushing yards and had a 4.2 yards per carry average over the course of his career. He also had 28 touchdowns rushing and five receiving.

McFadden even has an idea on what the next career move may be.

Now that I have some free time, I just realized that @RazorbackFB needs a new Head Coach. Hit me up! #WPS — Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) November 28, 2017

For the Cowboys, Alfred Morris will continue to be the guy going forward, as it has been all season. Their running back situation isn’t affected without McFadden, but Rod Smith may well see an increased workload as the season winds down and Elliott serves his suspension.