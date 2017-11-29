“Aye Pierre, you wanna come out here?”

Famously known for his production on Playboi Carti’s summer smash, “Magnolia,” Pi’erre Bourne is taking his talents to the 6 to work with one music’s biggest names. Bourne sat down with Billboard to discuss his recent success, touring around the world with the 6 God, and what fans can expect from him in the upcoming year.

Born Jordan Jenks, P’erre Bourne, has a distinct introduction for songs that are blessed with his sound. He uses a soundbite from a Jamie Foxx Show episode and it syncs in perfectly with his production. It was first heard on “Magnolia” and now it is internationally known around the world. Bourne was an opening act on Drake’s Boy Meets World Tour, which recently ended. Touring with Drizzy is definitely a start to an illustrious path as an artist.

He started in the music industry as an engineer at Epic Records, where he worked tirelessly and could never focus on his own music as an artist. Never losing sight of his ultimate vision and goal, he redirected his focus and left Epic Records to establish his own label under Interscope Records.

“I could really be the next Kanye type of star,” declared the 23 years- old artist.

If he’s making statements as such, he certainly has confidence in himself. Bourne lists West, Pharrell, Timbaland, and J Dilla as his production influences.

The Interscope producer/artist is looking forward to working on several projects in the upcoming year. Some include from frequent collaborator Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and Drake. The release of his debut, The Life of Pi’erre 4, will also be on the list of projects to look out for in 2018 as well. As his resume grows, many big names will call on Bourne to come out for their projects. Listen to his new track, “Honeyberry” below.