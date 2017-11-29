New York Giants Delegate Eli Manning to the Bench, Former Giants Not Happy About It

The New York Giants’ season has been a complete disaster. Seems like the coaching staff is ready to make Eli Manning the fall guy.

The New York Giants have announced that Manning has been benched, meaning Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback for the Giants this Sunday when take on the Raiders in Oakland. It also means Eli’s streak of 210 consecutive starts, the second longest for a QB in NFL history.

The Giants are 2-9 and headed nowhere fast. The team has been terrible all season and head coach Ben McAdoo, who is fighting for his job, is desperate to try anything. Someone should have told him Eli wasn’t the problem.

Many former Giants players came to defend Eli, and called the benching ridiculous.

Eli deserves much better than that. Much better. Class person, class player. That’s absurd — Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) November 28, 2017

Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years. — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 28, 2017

I'm gonna say this and Im done..

ELI MANNING DID NOT QUIT ON HIS TEAM, HE DIDN'T TAKE THE EASY WAY OUT, AND NEVER BITCHED ABOUT WHAT WAS GIVEN HIM.. HE SHOWED UP WHEN MANY OF THESE SO CALLED PROS QUIT ON HIM.. AND THIS IS HOW IT ENDS? FUCK!!!!!!!! — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) November 28, 2017

Tom Coughlin, who coached Manning in both of his Super Bowl wins, said in a radio interview:

Surprised is not the word. My sentiments are totally with Eli Manning. I love the kid. He is a class act. He is a two-time Super Bowl champ. He is the finest, most humblest young man in that locker room. I haven’t followed the Giants. I know it’s a disappointing year but my thoughts are strictly with Eli. I’m very upset about when I heard that.

Eli being a class act, took the news as well as expected.

WATCH: Eli Manning reacts to the announcement that he will not start on Sunday pic.twitter.com/nQoPEcfTl3 — New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2017

Geno Smith is looking forward to his opportunity and in the cold, cruel world of professional football he has the next man up mentality. “Looking forward to Sunday” is what he relayed to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Geno has not started since Week 7, 2016 when he was a member of the New York Jets.

The Giants have five games remaining this season, with three at home and two on the road. They have already ensured a losing season, and appear headed to their worst finish since the team went 4-12 in 2003.