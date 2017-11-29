When the world heard Eminem was dropping a new album the Hip Hop community went in a frenzy.

Em and his camp have been very tight-lipped about any details regarding the album. There will be cryptic codes uploaded on to Eminem’s Instagram, and it’s up to the fans to decipher its meaning.

Back in October, Em’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, took to Instagram to upload an image of a phony drug company claiming to treat “Atrox Rithimus.” It didn’t take any time for fans to learn that the fake advertisement was apart of a larger campaign for his next album. The campaign even featured a website, commercial and phone number—all littered with clues tying back to Marshall Mathers.

At the top of the month, Em posted a medical prescription for “Walk on Water”, to take as needed. Then we got a Beyonce-assisted ballad shortly after.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:39am PST

Playing off on the campaign, Eminem posted another video on his social media platforms which revealed the album’s release date. Check it out below.