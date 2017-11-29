JAY-Z isn’t one for press runs, especially at this point in his career. Since the release of his 13th studio album 4:44, Hov has been in the limelight having public, honest conversations.

Jay sat down with the New York Times’ Dean Baquet for a revealing interview. The conversation kicked off with questions about his targeted audience for his single “The Story of O.J.” The talk then steered to fatherhood, racism in America, and what he took from having therapy. But one interesting, and exciting part of the conversation was JAY-Z’s confirmation of the existence of a joint album with his wife Beyonce.

We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music.

Head over to NYT to read the entire interview.