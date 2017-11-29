JAY-Z and Kanye West are gradually making progress in repairing their fractured relationship.

In a revealing interview with the New York Times, Hov admitted that he spoke with Ye “the other day, just to tell him, like, he’s my brother.” he added, “I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us.”

JAY-Z admitted that there were many factors that contributed to their beef, including competition.

Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.

This is refreshing to hear considering how things popped off last year. Ye went on a rant in the middle of one of his shows to reveal that he wasn’t on good terms with his big brother, and their children never even played together. Yeezy lashed out on everyone, including Beyonce, and we all know Jigga is a geek about his so that didn’t turn out well. The 4:44 rapper addressed the fued in his record “Kill JAY-Z”: You walkin’ around like you invincible / You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / I know people backstab you, I feel bad, too / But this ‘fuck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye.

Both artists had their share of blows so we’re hoping for a time where we can get another Hov x Ye collaboration, and the fathers of 3 can have play dates with their children.