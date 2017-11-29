Words by Megan A.

David Otunga has been granted temporary primary custody of his eight-year-old son with Jennifer Hudson, TMZ reports. It has also been reported that Jennifer has since dropped her order of protection against David as long as he agrees to not return to their family home. The primary custody order comes after Hudson has taken a job to be a judge on UK’s version of The Voice.

Otunga argues that he has been the primary care giver of the couple’s son since his birth, due to Jennifer’s busy work schedule. Jennifer has worked on both The Voice UK and The Voice US this year. Hudson voluntarily dropped her order of protection, which prohibited her estranged husband from contacting her or their son.

According to People, the Oscar winner “voluntarily agreed” to allow David to have their son on Thanksgiving. Hudson had Otunga thrown out of their home after he displayed “increasingly aggressive, threatening, harassing behavior.”

Their next custody court date on December 7.