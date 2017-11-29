Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has finally be reinstated by the NFL and is expected to be added to the Browns’ active roster this Friday, making him eligible for this Sunday’s match up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year old wide out has been suspended from the league for the past two years stemming from several violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Now on the verge of his conditional return, Gordon admitted to dealing drugs during his college days at Baylor in an interview with Ben Baskin of Sports Illustrated.

Gordon said he would receive up to six pounds of marijuana each week through the mail and estimated he made “upward of $10,000” per month from selling it in cities around the state of Texas, including Dallas and Austin.

Josh Gordon managed to land a basketball scholarship to a private high school, but he got kicked out in the 10th grade. From there he joined a gang and sold drugs to feed himself https://t.co/3gv6NkYJno pic.twitter.com/zVa9I99ZoH — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 28, 2017

Three weeks before his reinstatement, I visited Josh Gordon in Gainesville looking to write a comeback story. It turned out to be much more complicated than that. From this week's magazine: https://t.co/uA5mkKbqFO — Ben Baskin (@Ben_Baskin) November 28, 2017

In addition to selling weed, Gordon also stole cars and bought counterfeit money which he would use to get some quick, real cash. Imagine being a superstar athlete on the football field, and at the same time slinging drugs and firing shots during gun battles.

Serving NFL suspensions for substance policy violations seems like nothing compared to getting shot while a teenager and being a major drug mover. Hopefully his story serves as a lesson to other young men who find themselves in similar positions.