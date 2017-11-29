It seems like everyone is happy for model Eva Marcille and her beau Michael Sterling except for her ex Kevin McCall.

The former couple dated from 2013 to 2015 and are parents to their three year old daughter Marley Rae. After hearing the recent news that Eva and Michael are expecting their first child together, Kevin went to social media and began his offensive rants. He posted a photo on instagram that said “Ex tells me she’s pregnant, here’s to dodging that bullet,” followed with the caption. “ Looks like congratulations are in order, cheers. P.s. where do I register?”

Someone is hurt! And if that wasn’t bad enough, McCall called Eva a b***h and threatened Sterling on instagram after Marcille posted a photo of their daughter and Sterling having fun.

Ouch! #EvaMarcille's baby daddy #KevinMcCall wants to meet with her fiancé. (Via @theybf_daily) A post shared by theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on Nov 26, 2017 at 11:02am PST

As if this wasn’t enough, McCall continued the dragging but this time it was about their daughter. “If you want her so bad you can have her,” referring to their child Marley Rae. It’s unclear as to what was the motive behind the second message but he definitely shouldn’t give up on his own daughter just because Eva has moved on.

This whole situation is a mess, but we’re glad to see that Eva and Michael have continued to live their best lives and are not giving any extra attention to the pettiness and disrespect. Hopefully Kevin can get it together, let it go and move on regardless of what’s going on between the two behind closed doors.