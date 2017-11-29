LeBron James Gets Ejected from Game for the First Time in his Career

For the first time in his basketball career, LeBron James was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Heat with 1:59 left in the third quarter.

LeBron yelled and complained to referee Kane Fitzgerald because he believed that he was fouled after missing a shot, which led to him to receive a technical foul followed by being ejected from the game. James told NBA TV, “I’ve never been thrown out in my life. They always say there’s a first time for everything. Tonight was the night.”

There has been a lot of speculation that LeBron might have touched Fitzgerald during their verbal exchange but the Cavaliers public relations department confirmed in an email to USA TODAY sports that he did not make any physical contact. When asked if he has ever said anything similar to an NBA ref in his 15 years in the league, he shook his head and said “yeah”.

"I got fouled all the way up the court… that's what it was about." @kingjames on his first career ejection. #PlayersOnly A post shared by @nbatv on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

Fitzgerald told reporters:

His decision was based on a couple different acts. Immediately after the no- call, he turned and threw an air- punch directly at me and then he aggressively charged at me and then he used vulgarity in my ear a few times.

Shortly after, Cavaliers coach Ty Lue told reporters after the game “Yep, he should’ve got thrown out.”

“Yep… he shoulda got thrown out.” – Ty Lue on @kingjames’ first career ejection. #GameTime A post shared by @nbatv on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

James has always been known to let referees know when he disagrees with a call or non-call. Hopefully this little time out will teach him how to control his emotions on the court.