WHAT!

Yes, after all of the legal issues and battles with persona demons, rap icon DMX is still in the happy, light hearted spirit of the holidays and decided to make his own version of the age old Christmas classic”Rudolph The Red-Nosed reindeer”.

Sobriety has benefitted the Dark Man in more than a few ways; besides the almost 50 pounds he’s packed on from being in rehab and “eating Captain Crunch”, his new song cover shows that he’s in the X-mas spirit. X has composed a Spotify Christmas playlist featuring Miley Cyrus, Demi Lavato and more.