Meek Mill and Roc Nation are being sued by the family of Jaquan Graves, who was shot and killed in a parking lot outside a Connecticut concert venue back in December of 2016. The lawsuit Meek and Roc Nation “allowed thugs to remain on the premises, after exhibiting disorderly, disruptive, argumentative, angry and/or agitated behavior toward patrons.”

There was a second victim, Travis Ward, whose family filed a similar lawsuit against the Philly rapper and the concert venue earlier this year. They argued the venue was not properly staffed with security on the night of the fatal shootings, and that the facility should’ve prepared for potential violence considering Meek’s music.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Meek was sentenced to up to four years in prison. He is being sued for unspecified damages.