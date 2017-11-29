WFAN radio host Mike Francesa was furious about the Giants’ decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith for Week 13’s game in Oakland.

During his show Francesa began to destroy the Giants, especially “desperate” head coach Ben McAdoo, whom he says has “disrespected Eli Manning on numerous occasions over the last two years.”

Must listen: Mike Francesa Destroys Ben McAdoo https://t.co/wzjFbrznkd — Brian Monzo (@BMonzoWFAN) November 28, 2017

In an eight-minute rant on his WFAN show Tuesday afternoon, the radio host ripped McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese for turning the franchise quarterback into the scapegoat for the disastrous results of the team they built. The 2-9 Giants sent shockwaves through the NFL when they announced Smith would start Sunday against the Raiders, pushing Manning back on the depth chart for the remainder of the season.

“You’re playing guys who drop every ball in sight,” Francesa said of the Giants’ ramshackle receiving corps since losing Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and, at times, Sterling Shepard. “You haven’t disciplined a damn player all year. And you’re gonna blame this now on your quarterback? At 2-9? What a gutless move.”

Just like Manning, who may have made his last start in blue and white on Thanksgiving night, Francesca is on the way out of WFAN. On Dec. 15, 2017, his career will be over. And just like that, New York will have lost two of its biggest sporting legends.