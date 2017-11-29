She’s Done… Hilary Clinton Does Not Plan On Running For Office Again

In recent times, former presidential candidate and once first lady, Hillary Clinton was interviewed by five of Teen Vogue’s 21 Under 21 Class of 2017, as she dropped insight from dealing with public criticism, how she deals with minority groups, to her stance on the Syrian refugee crisis.

The lucky five Teen Vogue grads who interviewed Clinton are Nadya Okamoto, a 19-year-old Harvard sophomore who ran for city council in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Simone Askew, a 20-year-old who became the first Black woman named captain of cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Hunter Schaer, an 18-year-old transgender activist, model, and artist, Muzoon Almellehan, an 19-year-old Syrian refugee who is the youngest UNICEF goodwill ambassador, and 10-year-old Mari Copeny aka “Little Miss Flint”, who went viral after she drew major attention to the Flint water crisis.

It was Little Miss Flint who fastened the question on Clinton, “Would you run again, if not, why?”

The 67th United States Secretary of State’s response revealed she plans on taking the back seat when it comes to running for office.

“Ah…no, no. I’m going to support other people who are running for office, particularly young people, especially young women. So I think that is what I will do over the next stage of my life.”

Due to her experience and being a blatant majority favorite, Clinton’s co-sign of any political official will be a massive support gain for the individual.

Copeny revealed she plans on running for president in 2044, 27 years from now, and Clinton advised the young idol that she is on the right path.

“Mari, you’re doing so much of what you need to do. You are learning how to work with other people and to solve problems.”

Watch Hillary Clinton’s sit down with the five of the icons from the 2017 Teen Vogue 21 Under 21, below.