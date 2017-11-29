Can the Giants’ season become any more of a debacle? They sit at the pit of the NFC East (2-9) and are looking forward to the NFL Draft in April because their season is over. The Giants’ offensive prowess took a massive blow after losing pro bowl wide receivers, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Brandon Marshall to season-ending injuries back in October. Marshall was carted off during a Week 5 loss to the Chargers after hurting his left ankle. In the same game, his running mate, Beckham, was carted off after aggravating a previous ankle injury. Both All-Pro receivers have had successful surgeries and have started rehabbing to get ready for next season.

The Giants have called on back-up quarterback, Geno Smith, as the starter for the remainder of the season. The former West Virginia honcho was selected in the 2nd round by the New York Jets in 2013 and has seen limited field action in the last two seasons. After a number of injuries led to a decline of action on the field during his Jets tenure, Smith was released in 2016 and signed with the G-Men early this year. Smith’s play will either propel or deter his chances to start next season.

As for Eli Manning, his future with the Giants remains questionable. One can say the same about Coach Ben McAdoo’s as well. His decision to bench Manning was opposed by the masses. Former teammates of the two-time Super Bowl champion and many others took to Twitter to express their disapproval over McAdoo’s decision.

Replacing Eli Manning with Geno Smith is like replacing Tom Coughlin with Ben McAdoo — Andy (@andy_witz) November 29, 2017

Damn! Bench Eli? Man showed up every week for 14 years. — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) November 28, 2017

All you hear is how classy the NYG organization is and then they pull a move like this. Eli Manning helped win them two Super Bowls. It’s not like they’re playing for something this year. Let the man finish the season out and then do what you have to do. Show some respect — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) November 29, 2017

The last time Eli Manning didn’t start a game for the Giants the only people who had Facebook accounts were Harvard students. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) November 29, 2017

“Eli Manning is the New York Giants.” – Rex Ryan on the benching of Eli#GolicAndWingo pic.twitter.com/5NAmKkRjkT — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) November 29, 2017

To end the season, the Giants square off against the Raiders (5-6), Cardinals (5-6) and division opponents Cowboys (5-6), Redskins and the NFL’s best, Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). Is starting Geno Smith truly the necessary upgrade given the Giant’s injuries? That will be determined.