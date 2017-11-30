Ed Sheeran done shook up the music world announcing that Beyonce will be featured on a duet with him called, “Perfect”.

Sheeran made the announcement via Instagram unveiling the single’s artwork. The caption suggests that this is a collaboration that he always wanted.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

This isn’t the first time the singers have joined forces.They’ve previously done a duet to the Queen Bey’s “Drunk in Love”, and also performed a Steve Wonder tribute. The last time we heard Beyonce was going to be featured on a track, it was with Eminem and her vocals blew us away. So we’re curious to hear what this mix will sound like.

The song will be ours at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. Until that time comes, check out Twitter’s reaction of this epic collaboration.

Meanwhile, other people are already over the song before its release and thinks Bey is reaching for a hit.