Ed Sheeran done shook up the music world announcing that Beyonce will be featured on a duet with him called, “Perfect”.
Sheeran made the announcement via Instagram unveiling the single’s artwork. The caption suggests that this is a collaboration that he always wanted.
This isn’t the first time the singers have joined forces.They’ve previously done a duet to the Queen Bey’s “Drunk in Love”, and also performed a Steve Wonder tribute. The last time we heard Beyonce was going to be featured on a track, it was with Eminem and her vocals blew us away. So we’re curious to hear what this mix will sound like.
The song will be ours at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. Until that time comes, check out Twitter’s reaction of this epic collaboration.
ED SHEERAN FT BEYONCE pic.twitter.com/hchHUTyWuT
Ed Sheeran: Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect.
Me: pic.twitter.com/HETK9ZIKKT
ED SHEERAN AND BEYONCÉ?!?!?!?!?!?!?! WHAT AN AMAZING TIME TO BE ALIVE. OMG. pic.twitter.com/wCTl4Su7Ft
Twitter: Ed Sheeran is white mediocrity
*Beyonce features on Perfect*
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/9FoHKR0xib
Meanwhile, other people are already over the song before its release and thinks Bey is reaching for a hit.
ed sheeran and beyonce !? Bey dear the i love you, but the desperation for that #1 is transparent. pic.twitter.com/TtHcGxUH0n
Beyonce hopping on the biggest trend of the year (Spanish songs) only for it to freefall & then jumping on King of Rap, Eminem’s track only for it to miss the Top 10 & sit at #55 on it’s second week. Now she’s doing a track with Ed Sheeran? Is she the new Nicki Minaj? pic.twitter.com/tkRzZg7U5q
