Ed Sheeran done shook up the music world announcing that Beyonce will be featured on a duet with him called, “Perfect”.

Sheeran made the announcement via Instagram unveiling the single’s artwork. The caption suggests that this is a collaboration that he always wanted.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 30, 2017 at 3:31am PST

This isn’t the first time the singers have joined forces.They’ve previously done a duet to the Queen Bey’s “Drunk in Love”, and also performed a Steve Wonder tribute. The last time we heard Beyonce was going to be featured on a track, it was with Eminem and her vocals blew us away. So we’re curious to hear what this mix will sound like.

The song will be ours at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. Until that time comes, check out Twitter’s reaction of this epic collaboration.

Ed Sheeran: Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect. Me: pic.twitter.com/HETK9ZIKKT — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 30, 2017

ED SHEERAN AND BEYONCÉ?!?!?!?!?!?!?! WHAT AN AMAZING TIME TO BE ALIVE. OMG. pic.twitter.com/wCTl4Su7Ft — raquel ✨ (@takemetoshawn) November 30, 2017

Twitter: Ed Sheeran is white mediocrity *Beyonce features on Perfect* Twitter: pic.twitter.com/9FoHKR0xib — Chris Swiftie™ 🐍 (@HuffleBoy) November 30, 2017

Meanwhile, other people are already over the song before its release and thinks Bey is reaching for a hit.

ed sheeran and beyonce !? Bey dear the i love you, but the desperation for that #1 is transparent. pic.twitter.com/TtHcGxUH0n — Jester (@1994_jester) November 30, 2017