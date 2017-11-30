As the 2018 Grammy nominations were exposed, unsurprisingly, newcomer and former Love and Hip Hop cast member Cardi B and her record-breaking single “Bodak Yellow,” earned nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Due to the controversy behind Cardi B’s success, hip-hop fans started to investigate the credits behind “Bodak Yellow”– in which the title is reminiscent of Florida rapper Kodak Black due to his blatant influence on the Bronx superstar’s flow on the track (taken from his song “No Flockin”). Fans discovered Cardi B’s name, nor her real name, Belcalis Almanzar, was not listed under any of the credits and Kodak Black whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was listed, which sparked ghostwriter rumors.

A representative for the Grammys revealed to Billboard that Cardi B is certainly listed as a songwriter, but she is listed under the moniker, Washpoppin. The name is ideal being that there is a song titled “Wash Poppin” on her 2016 mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1.

There is a great chance Cardi developed the full lyrical content of the track, but due to her flow being a near carbon copy of Kodak’s, she performed the proper gesture of enlisting him as a songwriter. This is probably why the “Tunnel Vision” rapper has not complained about the alleged “flow theft.”