Diddy is bringing in the next year with the premiere of his new show, The Four: Battle for Stardom. The Four is a singing competition show that involves a star-studded judge panel which includes Diddy, DJ Khaled, Fergie, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk.

The hip-hop multi-talent is a perfect fit for new Fox talent search show due to his mastery of finding talent from Biggie Smalls to Ma$e, alongside his famed competition show Making the Band and several others ventures.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Bad Boy Records highest echelon drops insight about The Four, the living state of hip-hop, and the world’s obsession with the infamous east coast versus west coast beef in the name of Biggie and Tupac.

According to Diddy, The Four is not going to be like any other talent show competition. The judges own a goal to become instrumental figures in the journey of the four finalist’s music careers. “So you may see some of these shows, and then after the show, these people are kind of left behind to fend for themselves. This is more of a relationship in whatever capacity we can play to help you to be great.”

With over 20 years of experience in hip-hop culture from his days as a dancer for Doug E. Fresh, to his era with Biggie Smalls, into the modern day Ciroc era, Diddy has witnessed the evolution of hip-hop. When asked about the current state of hip-hop, he revealed to Billboard that he finds it to be in a pretty good space. “I would say hip-hop is the most successful and most popular it’s ever been.”

Later in the interview, he acknowledges the highly preferred quality of 90s hip-hop, “Hip-hop has grown up and it has to be fearless and embrace, even though some people like the timeless stuff.”

In lieu of an abundance of networks showcasing their own takes on the Biggie and Tupac “influenced” east coast and west coast beef, Diddy finds it to be apart of hip-hop’s history.

“It’s part of our history. I mean you never know what happens in life, but I just think people are intrigued on it. Not from a negative standpoint, just a historical standpoint. And it’s important that you delve into the different historical things that happen in hip-hop.”

Diddy’s latest venture The Four: Battle for Stardom will air on Fox on Jan. 4 8 pm (Eastern time) 10 pm (Pacific time).