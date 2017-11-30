DMX is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion.

X was arrested back in July and charged in a multi-year scheme to evade about $1.7 million in taxes. He was charged with 14 counts and was facing up to 40 years before copping a plea in Manhattan federal court. The deal states that he will be sentenced up to 57 and 60 months instead.

“You knew you had an obligation to pay taxes, right?” Judge Jed Rakoff asked the legendary rapper. X responded, “Yes, your honor”. His attorney said he took “responsibility” after the judge had a struggle to get X to admit he was guilty. Hopefully DMX doesn’t have to face jail time because he has a lot of good things in stored.

After the Yonkers rapper was released from rehab, a silhouette collaboration with Timberland and Engineered Garments is being released. He is also set to release a docu-series titled In the Dog House, is working on a new album, and recently dropped a remix to “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”.