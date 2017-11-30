Yesterday afternoon, retired boxer Floyd Mayweather’s 26 million dollar mansion that he recently purchased in Beverly Hills was robbed.

His employees discovered the break- in after noticing a broken window. According to TMZ, Floyd’s staff found numerous things missing including luggage, sunglasses, and other accessories. This may seem like nothing, but belonging to Mayweather, those items probably cost a pretty penny. While inventory is still being taken, so far at least 10k was taken in stolen property.

Floyd bought his 15,000 square feet home in September, and it is said that it came with a state of the art alarm system. There has been no confirmation on how the burglars actually got in and if the alarm was actually on. Floyd is currently out of the country touring in China, so fortunately he was nowhere near when the break- in occurred.

This is not the first time the retired boxer experienced a break- in. In 2008, Floyd’s Las Vegas home was robbed of 7 million dollars worth of jewelry.

This time around, it doesn’t seem like it was a personal attack toward the boxer, it could possibly be just because of it’s location in Los Angeles. Floyd’s home was just one of many break-ins that have plagued L.A. neighborhoods. Other performers that have been victim to similar robberies are Jason Derulo, Mariah Carey, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato, Drake and Nicki Minaj.

This situation could have definitely been a lot worse. Although the money may not be a huge issue to Floyd, we’re happy that his safety wasn’t at risk.