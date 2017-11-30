HBO is moving forward with the airing of All Def Comedy, but without the founder, Russell Simmons. An HBO spokesperson issued a statement:

HBO will be airing All Def Comedy as planned. However, Russell Simmons will not appear in the new series and we will be removing his name from the show moving forward. The series is a platform for promising and upcoming comedians and we do not want to deprive them of an opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience. We have no other projects with Russell Simmons.

The entertainment mogul has stepped down from all his business properties amid the second sexual allegation. He was initially accused by model Keri Claussen Khaligi of raping her. He denied the claims saying everything that occurred on the night in question was “consensual and with Keri’s participation”. He was then accused by screenwriter Jenny Lumet of raping her 26 years ago in his apartment. He didn’t confirm that these claims were true, however, he did acknowledge Lumet’s “feelings of fear and intimidation are real.” Sh%t is getting real in the field.

All Def Comedy consists of six, half-hour episodes. The series is slate to premiere on December 1st without mentioning the franchise’s founder.