Grammy nominated multi-platinum rap superstar JEEZY has announced his highly anticipated eighth studio album PRESSURE , set for December 15th release on Def Jam Recordings.

PRESSURE. 12/15. #TrustYaProcess A post shared by @jeezy on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:05am PST

To accompany the release, the “Soul Survivor” rapper surprised fans by sharing a cinematic album trailer on his social media, revealing the release date and cover art while teasing an unreleased track off the album. Check out the trailer here.

JEEZY has foreshadowed PRESSURE’s theme on social media for several weeks with the #TrustYaProcess hashtag, meaning trust in oneself to overcome life’s most difficult challenges – JEEZY’s motto for reaching new heights throughout his legendary career, never cracking under pressure.

PRESSURE, which continues to carry the torch of JEEZY’s powerful voice to a brave new world, is the eagerly awaited follow-up to Trap Or Die 3 (October 2016), his third LP to debut at #1 Soundscan across-the-board. Boasting a star-studded lineup of hip-hop luminaries, including Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, French Montana, Yo Gotti, Plies, and the late Bankroll Fresh, TD3 brought it back to the essence of JEEZY aka “The Snowman,” who continues to define the trap music genre with his vivid storytelling of the struggle and triumph of the streets. In March-April 2017, JEEZY headlined the “Trap Or Die 3 Tour.”

Fans can pre-order PRESSURE with exclusive album and #TrustYaProcess merchandise now on www.JEEZYSHOP.com.