Back in 2009, a close friend of both 50 Cent and Tony Yayo, Lowell Fletcher aka Lodi Mack was fatally gunned down in the Bronx, only two weeks after being released from prison.

Once hip-hop promoter and manager, James “Henchman” Rosemond (Jimmy Henchman) was immediately enlisted as a suspect, due to an incident between his 14-year-old son, Yayo, and Mack. Apparently, after spotting Rosemond’s son rocking a shirt from his father’s company, Henchman Entertainment, Mack reportedly pulled out a gun on him, as Yayo backhanded the kid across his face.

As of Tuesday, a federal jury has found Henchman guilty for the murder of the G-Unit associate on murder-for-hire charges. The former hip-hop manager was accused of hiring a group of individuals to kill the G-Unit member who assaulted his son.

Rosemond’s case was challenged by three trials. The first trial was concluded by a hung jury. In the second trial, Henchman was convicted, yet a new trial was put into play.

Henchman is currently already serving two life sentences for drug and gun convictions separate from the G-Unit murder case.