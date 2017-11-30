Joel Embiid joined the public outcry against Meek Mill’s harsh, unjust sentencing. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar visited the Philly emcee on Friday, along with the 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin.

According to TMZ, the visit went as good as it could be. Sources claim they “really lifted Meek’s spirits.” The rapper was also visited by Colin Kaepernick who had a message from the Dream Chaser to his support system: “[Meek] wanted people to know regardless of his unjust situation, he’s in good spirits and humbled by the support the people have shown him.”

An emergency petition has recently been filed ordering for Meek’s immediate release. He was was sentence to 2-4 years for parole violation stemming from a 2008 conviction for a gun and drug charge.