Words by Megan A.

Kodak Black’s baby mama has successfully secured the bag.

The Florida rapper has agreed to pay a minimum of $4K a month in child support of his son, King Khalid. According to Bossip, the agreement comes after months of back and forth issues between the rapper and his son’s mother Jammiah Broomfield.

According to the agreement, the 20-year-old rapper will pay $4,200 a month to Broomfield until 2033, rounding off to almost $750,000 in the next 15 years. His attorney’s accused Bloomfield for using her son with the rapper “as an ATM card”, back in March. The Project Baby allegedly did not know that King was his son until the child turned a year old.

Kodak is currently facing first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in South Carolina. In October, he was indicted by a Florence County grand jury, after allegedly assaulting a teenage girl in a Comfort Inn in February 2016. The young woman reported the incident to her school nurse, who alerted the Florence County Sheriff’s office.