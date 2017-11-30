LaVar Ball isn’t one to back down to anyone and backs up whatever is on his mind. When it comes to sons, Ball will always believe in his kids.

The outspoken father said last year he thought Lonzo Ball, who was at UCLA at the time, was better than the Warriors’ Steph Curry and he apparently still believes it.

During Wednesday night’s Lakers vs Warriors game, Ball double down on that statement. LaVar told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke Wednesday.

I trained my son. I know what he’s about. You guys know what Steph is about from what you’ve seen. I don’t know what Steph is about. He’s a good player.

Even when reminded Curry was a two-time MVP, he didn’t back down. “He can be a 10-time MVP. I still don’t think he’s better than my son,” Ball said.

LaVar at it again 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qwSvZsWTU7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2017

Despite all the hype that surrounded him even before playing his first NBA game, the younger Ball has not been able to live up to expectations, as his shooting woes have overshadowed how he has excelled in rebounding and dropping dimes to his teammates. He is only averaging 30.9 percent from the field, and 8.7 points per game.

While it should be a confidence booster for the former UCLA star that his father continues to believe in him, it could also do him more wrong than right.