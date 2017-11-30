LeBron James Could Be Taking His Talents To Philly This Summer

LeBron James Could Be Taking His Talents To Philly This Summer

LeBron James is set to be a free agent next summer. Many speculate that he would want to go to Hollywood, but maybe a new contender has surface.

The 76ers are one of few teams on pace to have gobs of cap space remaining in 2018. Amir Johnson’s $11 million contract comes off Philly’s books this summer, and if they re-sign J.J. Redick to a figure well below his current $23 million payday, the Sixers could get to a contract offer near James’ max of $34 million.

That means Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and LeBron could all be on the same team…in Philadelphia.

Philly’s process, after enduring years of dark lottery seasons, has bore fruit in the form of Ben Simmons (21), Joel Embiid (23), Markelle Fultz (19), Dario Saric (23), and Robert Covington (26).

If James chose the 76ers, he would join a group of budding, young players who are already off to an 11-8 start.

James and Simmons also share the same agent, Rich Paul, who is a lifelong friend of James.

The 76ers have edge. They’re fun, competitive and under head coach Brett Brown, they move the ball and play solid Xs and Os basketball. James is a fan of Philly’s head coach. There is no reason to believe he wouldn’t enjoy playing for him, either:

“The organization has done a great job believing in Brett Brown’s system, believing in what he wanted to do and they gave him time,” James said before the Cavaliers beat the Sixers, 113-91, on Monday.

It wouldn’t make sense for LeBron to go out west. Staying in the east, with a talented young roster will be his best shot at more championships.