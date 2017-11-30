Michael Jackson blessed the world with a timeless masterpiece on this day 35 years ago.

A year after its release (and counting) Thriller is the world’s best selling album. The album is certified 33x platinum, and has an estimated sales of 100 million copies worldwide. Thriller received 12 nods at the 26th annual Grammy Awards. MJ won a record-breaking eight GRAMMYs in 1984, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

The album spawned seven singles including, “The Girl Is Mine”, “Billie Jean”, “Beat It”, “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'”, “Human Nature”, “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”, and “Thriller”. All of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Michael wrote four out of nine of its songs, with production from Quincy Jones.

The video for the album-titled track was MTV’s first world premiere video. The 14-minute horror-themed flick starred former Playboy centerfold Ola Ray. The entire album and video proved to have a profound impact on pop culture forever.

What was your favorite song on Thriller?