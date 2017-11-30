Legendary rapper and producer Missy Elliot shared an unknown fact with fans on Twitter last night.

The musician joined Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz to perform at the Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show, but many don’t know that while the “Lose Control” rapper killed her performance after being absent from the music scene for 10 years, she was in the hospital the night before. Missy describes feeling “SO SHOOK” as she took the stage to perform her hit record “Get Ya Freak On.”

#Fact no1 knew I was in the hospital the night before I had to perform at the SuperBowl😩& when I heard the beginning of Get Ya Freak On playing I was SO SHOOK😬I said Lord I can't turn back now😅God pulled me through🙌🏾 I will NEVER forget this night & I'm 4ever HUMBLED🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1V7YtYiCh — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 30, 2017

Missy also performed a medley of her other hit singles “Work It” and “Lose Control” at the Super Bowl. She has been candid about her battle with the immune system disorder Graves’ Disease, which affects the thyroid.

Diagnosed in 2008, the disease led to her unexpected 10 year hiatus in music. Believed to have been caused by her hectic lifestyle, Missy experienced symptoms such as extreme weight loss, bulging eyes, high blood pressure, and hair loss prior to receiving treatment.