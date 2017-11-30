Words by Jasmine Johnson

For this year’s H&M’s holiday campaign, the worldwide retailer hit up female rapper Nicki Minaj to star in the company’s latest commercial ad. A few weeks ago, we have seen Nicki appeared in H&M’s lookbook, and now she is featured with Jesse Williams in the new commercial for the holiday season. Dubbed as “The Magical Holiday,” the latest commercial comes from a Swedish brand after the Christmas festivities.

In the video, Nicki and Jesse play the role as mother and father to a young girl who is seeking to stop evil Santa’s brother from stealing gifts from kids in the neighborhoods. The rest of the cast members can be seen sporting new items from H&M’s 2017 Holiday collection. The collection is compromised with several garments and wool pieces for both, men and women, and other consumer items that are on the site. Peep the brand new collection from H&M that’ll be available within the holiday or go online.

Nicki has been going up this year with her platinum single that she is featured on with Yo Gotti’ “Rake It Up.” In a recent interview, she states that she resurrected the female rapper in popular culture and that she can’t deny that she keeps putting her name on hit records adding on to her legacy. She said in an interview with XXL is “My role in hip-hop has been super unique because when my first album came out, there had been so much time where there wasn’t a female rap album out that went platinum,” she claimed. “There wasn’t a big female rap presence right before I got in. So, my role was reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture.”

Peep the commercial ad for H&M.