The 6’s Drake teased fans earlier this month with a never before seen edition of timbs, and now the rapper and the October’s Very Own team has confirmed a collaboration has been brewing.

October’s Very Own (OVO) has partnered with Timberland to release waterproof premium boots launching this Friday, December 1. A twist on the classic make, the 6-inch OVO boots made up of waterproof gore-tex material made to combat harsh weather conditions, come in two colorways, wheat and black.

The boots also come equipped with comfy fur lining and the OVO owl logo is placed on the tongue and the Timberland tag. You can cop the timbs online and in-stores at select locations; Toronto, Los Angeles, New York and London, this Friday.