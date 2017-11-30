It’s been a little over a year since the devastating passing of Purple Rain legend, Prince. An artist who transcended limits in music and fashion like no other, the icon’s legacy lives on forever, and now fans are able to purchase the musician’s official merchandise.

The Prince Estate has launched a limited edition online pop-up shop titled ‘Hit N Run,’ which will run from November 29 until December 3. The store contains graphic t-shirts, hoodies, and dad-hats, which all have a unique logo or image of Prince.

In the shop, you can find t-shirts and hoodies plastered with classic album cover art from his studio albums like Controversy and 1999, and dad-hats embroidered with ‘The Love Symbol.’ The price of limited collection ranges from $25-$99.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stock up on Prince’s official merch here!